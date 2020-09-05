Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Up 17.8% in August

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the July 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ MRTN remained flat at $$18.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $463,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

