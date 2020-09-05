Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Mastercard by 21.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $8.83 on Friday, reaching $335.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.82. The company has a market capitalization of $344.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

