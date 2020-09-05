Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) PT Raised to $42.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDLA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NYSE:MDLA traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 250,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $8,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,631,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $313,864.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,897,701 shares of company stock worth $60,170,559 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Medallia by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,579 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,601,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

