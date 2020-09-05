MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Hits Market Cap of $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,046.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.03276360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.02206872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00468743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00754237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00049760 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00530902 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012577 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

