MediBloc [QRC20] Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,511.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.24 or 0.03693379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.87 or 0.02205848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00481477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00783386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00051023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00571144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.