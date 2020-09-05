MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,964 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 89.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

MD traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 675,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,166. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

