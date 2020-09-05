Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $164,796.32 and $20.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00468743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003785 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,085,889 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

