Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,553 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $227,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,923,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

