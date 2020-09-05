Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.24. 8,923,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,092,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

