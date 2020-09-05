Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 30th total of 621,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,466,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $17,555,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 142,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 306,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.