Moerus Capital Management LLC Acquires 398,467 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,447,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,467 shares during the quarter. Tidewater accounts for 7.6% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tidewater worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDW. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tidewater by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,932,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 505,300 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 119,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

NYSE:TDW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. 75,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $280.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.53. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $102.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.