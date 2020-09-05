Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 30th total of 311,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 988,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 186,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,355. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 563.45%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOGO shares. Mackie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

