Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.81. 381,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,204. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $284.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.16, for a total value of $104,993.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,342.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $315,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,537,936.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,888 shares of company stock valued at $25,970,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

