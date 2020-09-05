Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Short Interest Update

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 666,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

MR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.78. 598,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 4.01.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. Analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 100.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 129,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.46 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

