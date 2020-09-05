Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 698,800 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 30th total of 859,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

MORF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. 39,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $69,703.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,775.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,208 shares of company stock worth $1,195,740. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morphic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,171,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 401,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Morphic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

