MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the July 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 682,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $538.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.34. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.48.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.81 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MRC Global by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in MRC Global by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MRC Global by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

