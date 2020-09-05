Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.05. 8,260,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,064,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $498.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.49.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.