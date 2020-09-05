New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) is Gagnon Securities LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. New Relic accounts for about 3.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.35% of New Relic worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in New Relic by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,022,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,513 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,846 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,159,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,479,000 after acquiring an additional 534,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New Relic news, COO Michael J. Christenson acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $510,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,822,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,885 shares of company stock worth $8,011,667. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 429,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,350. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.04.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

