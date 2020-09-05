Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 880,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

