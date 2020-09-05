Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nike by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,903,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,672,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,157,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,942. The company has a market capitalization of $175.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $117.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

