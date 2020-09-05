Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $294.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $793,701.52 and $294.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00105701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.01565051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00185652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000293 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00170453 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

