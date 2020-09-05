Niobium Coin (NBC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $40.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $820,623.13 and approximately $40.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00118846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00200309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.01527448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00181399 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

