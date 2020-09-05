nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the July 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,912,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,271,000 after buying an additional 855,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,319,000 after buying an additional 810,848 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after buying an additional 598,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,484,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,792,000 after buying an additional 524,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after buying an additional 521,972 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.98. 1,766,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

