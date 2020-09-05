NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 471,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 61.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 34.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 258,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. 3,009,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,313. The company has a market capitalization of $985.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.83. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

