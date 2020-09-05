Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Bank of America began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 621,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $740.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $23,152,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $12,401,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $9,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

