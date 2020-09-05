Oribel Capital Management LP Buys 77,971 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,971 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.83. 11,264,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,727,686. The company has a market capitalization of $409.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average is $123.94. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.