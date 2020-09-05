Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 37,300 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,000. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $53,522,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Shares of MA traded down $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.01. 6,568,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,594. The firm has a market cap of $344.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

