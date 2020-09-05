Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 683,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after purchasing an additional 862,838 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at $8,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after buying an additional 162,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,883,000 after buying an additional 134,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 52.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. 1,137,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,355. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.81, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

