PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Tops $0.0002

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,527.96 and approximately $21.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

