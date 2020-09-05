Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $182.85 and last traded at $191.84. 17,012,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 8,821,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.96. The firm has a market cap of $247.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Paypal by 31.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

