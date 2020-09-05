Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 1,650 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 3.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cfra boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

CRM stock traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,282,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,896. The firm has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,513.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total value of $4,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,553,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,064,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 808,041 shares of company stock worth $160,984,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

