Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 5.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $53,522,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $8.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,568,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $361.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.10 and its 200-day moving average is $293.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

