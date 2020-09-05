Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Meru Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meru Capital Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,845,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.36. 25,431,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,679,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

