Pier Capital LLC Has $7.19 Million Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of LGI Homes worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 45.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 218.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH traded down $6.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. 473,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. LGI Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $123.94.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush cut shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

