Pier Capital LLC Sells 27,393 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,393 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,807,000 after buying an additional 3,742,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3,499.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after buying an additional 210,798 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $17,128,950.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,886 shares in the company, valued at $598,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,684 shares of company stock worth $53,562,925. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.11. 916,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

