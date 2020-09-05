Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 441,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of Pixelworks stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.16. 427,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.10. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

