Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Lowered by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 547,780 shares during the quarter. Potlatchdeltic makes up 1.2% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.53% of Potlatchdeltic worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after buying an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,406,000 after buying an additional 440,088 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,302,000 after buying an additional 241,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 172,155 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $43.67. 433,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,867. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 167.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

