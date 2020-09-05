Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Short Interest Update

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRNB. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Principia Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

In related news, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $334,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $305,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,504 shares of company stock worth $5,996,053. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRNB. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 200.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 249,365 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,969,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 1,116.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 117,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 34.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 111,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Principia Biopharma stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 837,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,891. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.86. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $101.89.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. On average, equities analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

