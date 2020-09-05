Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $105,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $861,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 95,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.96. 7,378,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,677. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a market capitalization of $344.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

