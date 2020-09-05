Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,587.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

