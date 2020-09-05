QLC Chain (QLC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $535,079.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Binance and Coinnest. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $535,079.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

