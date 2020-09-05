Qredit (XQR) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market cap of $260,036.21 and approximately $1,291.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000402 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005237 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000188 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

