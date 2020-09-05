Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 38,135 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 595.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.42. 3,191,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.