Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 81,378 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 498.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,378 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

General Motors stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,783,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

