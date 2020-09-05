Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 161,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Capital One Financial cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 7,350,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,431,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

