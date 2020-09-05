Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 38,554 Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entegris by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Entegris by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after acquiring an additional 579,623 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Entegris by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after acquiring an additional 790,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.54. 1,700,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,334. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $5,288,670.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares in the company, valued at $49,135,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,856,797. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

