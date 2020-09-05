Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $569,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,392.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,337 shares of company stock worth $10,271,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

