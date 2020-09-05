Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 21,900 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 91,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.94. 3,775,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

