Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after buying an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 108.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,543,000 after purchasing an additional 963,319 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,727,000 after purchasing an additional 647,048 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. 5,000,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,468. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -199.97 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

