Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of J2 Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in J2 Global by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

JCOM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.48. 900,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,758. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

